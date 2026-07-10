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Sensex jumps over 800 points!

Fri, 10 July 2026
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Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended 1 per cent higher on Friday, taking their winning run to the second day, helped by a rally in heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

Easing crude oil prices and buying in IT stocks after TCS reported an increase in its June-quarter net profit and guided towards an improvement in demand returning in the ongoing quarter also propelled the rally in the domestic market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 827.57 points, or 1.08 per cent, to settle at 77,569.39. During the day, it soared 900.41 points, or 1.17 per cent, to 77,642.23.

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 244.10 points, or 1.02 per cent, to end at 24,206.90.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, Axis Bank, Tata Steel and Infosys were among the major winners.

TCS ended 1 per cent higher after the country's largest IT services company on Thursday reported a 4.61 per cent increase in its June-quarter net profit to Rs 13,349 crore, and guided towards an improvement in demand impacted by the West Asia crisis, returning in the ongoing quarter.

The laggards from the blue-chip pack were Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Trent. -- PTI

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