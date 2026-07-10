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'Only someone dedicated to Lord Ram can manage Ram Mandir'

Fri, 10 July 2026
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Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Surendra Jain on Friday said that the CEO of the Ram Mandir Trust must have unwavering faith and dedication to Lord Ram in addition to the administrative qualifications.

He noted that the search committee is expected to appoint a suitable and deserving candidate for the position of CEO of the Ram Mandir Trust for the first time.

"The search committee has commenced its work, and this initiative is welcome. For the position of CEO of the Ram Mandir Trust, apart from administrative qualifications, unwavering faith and dedication to Lord Ram are the most essential and mandatory prerequisites. Only someone dedicated to Lord Ram can manage the affairs of the Ram Mandir. It is expected that the search committee will appoint a suitable and deserving individual to this post," he said.

He further said that the final report in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case is expected from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be submitted soon. -- ANI

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