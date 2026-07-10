Nolan, Odyssey cast get rousing welcome in Mumbai

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The interaction was brief, but Nolan took the opportunity to thank the audience for their enthusiastic response.





He also spoke about his long-standing admiration for Indian moviegoers.

Nolan and the cast are also scheduled to address the media at a press conference on July 11 at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai.





Christopher Nolan's global press tour for his highly anticipated filmmade its latest stop in Mumbai after premieres in London and Paris.A special media screening in the city brought together journalists and fans, making them among the first audiences in the world to watch the film ahead of its July 17 release.As the end credits rolled, the auditorium erupted in applause.The excitement only grew when Nolan walked onto the stage alongside lead actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland, as well as producer Emma Thomas.Dressed in his trademark sharp suit, Nolan warmly greeted the audience before asking how they had liked the film. He then playfully posed a question: "Who did you like more -- Tom or Matt?"The director quickly laughed and added, "I'm just kidding. They're both fantastic actors.""This isn't my first time in Mumbai. I have always felt that Indian audiences are among the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable in the world," he said.His remark was met with another round of loud cheers and applause.