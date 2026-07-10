Nilekani-Backed Fundamentum Launches Third Fund Of Rs 2,200 Crore

11:55

The Fundamentum Partnership, the venture capital firm cofounded by Infosys Co-fou­nder Nandan Nilekani and veteran investor Sanjeev Aggarwal, said it launched a Rs.2,200 crore third fund, betting that India's growth-stage startups still need dedicated capital.



The fund, which includes a Rs.400 crore greenshoe option, makes Fundamentum the only pure-play Series-B investor in India to reach a third vintage.



Nilekani has made his largest personal investment yet in any venture firm as the fund's anchor investor, the company said.



Fund III marks the continuation of Fundamentum's thesis-led Series-B investment strategy. The early-growth stage -- where companies have achieved product-market fit and are preparing to scale -- remains a critical funding gap in India's startup ecosystem.



"This new fund is being laun­ched at a significant moment as India's startup ecosystem enters a new phase, driven by technology, formalisation, expanding domestic demand and a robust digital public infrastructure that was practically absent a decade ago," said Nilekani, also known as the architect of Aadhaar.



"In­d­i­an startups in the coming de­c­ade will scale at a pace unlike any previous generation, and Fundamentum with its expa­nded leadership team, is well positioned to enable that journey."



Fund III will be led by Aggarwal, Prateek Jain, Mayank Kachhwaha and Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Chaturvedi. Jain and Chaturvedi have been with Fundamentum since its launch, while Kachhwaha joined during Fund II to build the firm's fintech investment practice.



"We are building a generatio­nal firm. Our goal is to build a fi­rm which outlasts all of us. As we launch Fund III, we are ex­c­ited to see the evolution of home-grown leaders within the firm take on the mantle of General Partners," said Aggarwal.



-- Peerzada Abrar, Business Standard