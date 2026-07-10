Mumbai-Pune rail disruption: CR cancels 30 trains till Jul 17

23:41

Rail connectivity on the Mumbai-Pune corridor will remain crippled till July 17, as the Central Railway has cancelled 30 long-distance and intercity trains, following landslides on the Bhor Ghat section, officials said on Friday.



Heavy, torrential downpours on July 6 triggered multiple landslides between Karjat and Lonavala stations, severely damaging all three railway lines. The landslides mainly occurred at the Thakurwadi and Monkey Hill cabins on the ghat section.



While restoration work is underway on a war footing, difficult terrain and dangerous working conditions are delaying the full resumption of normal services, officials said.



The Central Railway, in a release, said it has cancelled 30 train services, including 14 daily trains, eight services on specified dates and eight special trains.



It announced the temporary cancellation of daily trains, including the Deccan Queen, Deccan Express, Intercity Express services between Mumbai and Pune, the CSMT-Hyderabad Express, Chennai Egmore Superfast Mail and the Hubbali-Dadar Express, from July 10 to July 17.



Apart from this, trains such as the Mahalaxmi Express, Jodhpur-Hadapsar Express, Dadar-Satara Express and Dadar-Sainagar Shirdi Express have been cancelled on specified dates during the period. -- PTI