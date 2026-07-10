'Mr India': PM dominates front pages of Oz newspapers

12:02

A day after his landmark visit to Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to dominate headlines across Australian newspapers, with one columnist hailing him as "Mr India" and major publications spotlighting his productive talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.



The strategic momentum of the bilateral visit created an unprecedented splash across the Australian press, framing the diplomatic engagements as a major media event.



This coverage was led by The Australian newspaper, which dedicated its front page to PM Modi's visit with the headline, "Modi comes bearing gifts on trade, defence."



Capturing the sheer momentum of the bilateral synergy, a columnist in the same newspaper wrote about the visit under the headline, "PM's all the way with Mr India."



The editorial spotlight burned just as brightly elsewhere, showing the widespread interest in the bilateral relationship.



Another leading Australian publication, The Age, featured PM Modi's visit on its front page with a three-word headline in bold, "Albanese's Modi Operandi."



Beyond the media frenzy, the high-level engagements delivered substantial geopolitical dividends. PM Modi's visit saw India and Australia announce deeper cooperation in areas including uranium exports, renewable energy, critical minerals and green hydrogen. -- ANI