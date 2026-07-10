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MP: Railway police official arrested for supplying opium to smuggler

Fri, 10 July 2026
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A Government Railway Police (GRP) official posted in neighbouring Mandsaur district was arrested here on Friday for allegedly supplying 1.5 kg of opium to a smuggler.

The accused was identified as Kanhaiyalal Bhati, the GRP station in-charge at Shamgarh.

Jiran Police Station House Officer Umesh Yadav told PTI that on July 7, a person named Mangal Singh was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after 4.5 kg of opium was seized from his possession. He had no valid documents which would have allowed him to transport the substance.

Singh allegedly told police that he dealt in opium regularly, and had procured 1.5 kg of the seized contraband from Kanhaiyalal Bhati.

The GRP official was arrested based on Singh's statement and evidence found during the subsequent investigation, Yadav added.

Bhati was produced before a local court which remanded him in police custody for two days. -- PTI

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