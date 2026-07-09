MP Congress chief's brother detained in drug seizure case; 2 arrested

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The police in Indore on Thursday arrested two men and seized about 11 grams of brown sugar besides detaining two others including Nana Patwari, the younger brother of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari, in connection with the case.



The Congress leader claimed that it was a false case and accused of the ruling BJP of doing vendetta politics.



The arrested men allegedly told police that they were going to deliver the drug to Nana Patwari and another person, an official said.



"The Rajendra Nagar police arrested Irfan Khan alias Golu Chanderi and Sanjay Kaushal alias Ronnie Bhai.... 10.8 grams of brown sugar was recovered from their possession and an SUV was seized," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Narendra Rawat.



A First Information Report was registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.



During the preliminary interrogation, the two accused told police that they were going to deliver the brown sugar to Nana alias Kulbhushan Patwari and Manav Gangwani, the DCP claimed. -- PTI