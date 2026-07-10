MP bypoll: BJP fields Ashutosh Tiwari for Datia; jolt to Narottam Mishra

20:19

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday announced the candidature of Ashutosh Tiwari for the July 30 Datia assembly byelection in Madhya Pradesh.



The decision is being seen as a setback for senior leader and former minister Narottam Mishra who, according to party sources, expected the ticket and had even purchased a nomination form.



Tiwari, a resident of Sevda town in Datia, has been active in the state BJP organisation, the sources said.



Congress leader Rajendra Bharti had defeated then home minister Narottam Mishra from Datia by over 7,500 votes in the 2023 assembly elections. However, a Delhi court sentenced Bharti to three years' imprisonment in a cheating case in April this year, leading to his disqualification as an MLA and necessitating a byelection.



Bharti has been granted bail. -- PTI