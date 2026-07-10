Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

'May be killed': Sheikh Hasina to return to B'desh in Dec

Fri, 10 July 2026
Share:
14:58
image
Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced that she, alongside other exiled leaders of the Awami League, intends to return to Bangladesh voluntarily around December, despite facing the stark prospect of arrest or death upon her arrival.

In an interview with Reuters, the 78-year-old leader, who moved to India following a student-led uprising that unseated her administration in August 2024, stated that she plans to surrender before the judicial courts upon her return.

She further clarified that there has been no communication with the current authorities in Dhaka concerning the scheduled homecoming.

"They may arrest me on my return, they may even kill me," Sheikh Hasina told the news agency. "Still, I have to go."

Expressing deep concern over the ongoing situation of her political supporters back home, the former Prime Minister emphasised her resolve to face the consequences on her home soil.

"My party leaders and workers are being subjected to tremendous repression. If death comes, I want it to come on my own soil, where my parents are buried and where their blood was shed," she added.

The high-stakes announcement follows a ruling by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, which sentenced her to death after convicting her of crimes against humanity.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'May be killed': Sheikh Hasina to return to B'desh in Dec
LIVE! 'May be killed': Sheikh Hasina to return to B'desh in Dec

Satluj row: Ex-Punjab cop convicted in Khalra case untraceable
Satluj row: Ex-Punjab cop convicted in Khalra case untraceable

Former Punjab Police DSP Jaspal Singh, a life convict in the 1995 abduction and murder of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has been reported untraceable at the address provided in his jail records after being released on...

SC to hear plea for probe into Ram temple theft on July 13
SC to hear plea for probe into Ram temple theft on July 13

The Supreme Court is set to hear a batch of petitions on July 13 seeking a fair and time-bound probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, with petitioners requesting a CBI investigation and a CAG audit...

In first visit to Karur after stampede, Vijay blames police
In first visit to Karur after stampede, Vijay blames police

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has criticised the DMK for allegedly trying to gain 'political mileage' from the 2025 Karur stampede that killed 41 people, and also faulted the police for failing to alert him about the swelling...

Lost son, father in 20 days: Lohagad victim's dad writes to Prez
Lost son, father in 20 days: Lohagad victim's dad writes to Prez

Recalling the impact of the incident on his family, Vishal Agarwal said his father could not bear the grief following Ketan's death.