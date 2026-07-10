Markets rally for 2nd day powered by IT stocks; Sensex ends 827 pts higher

17:56

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended 1 per cent higher on Friday, extending gains for the second day, aided by a rally in heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, and positive global cues.



Easing crude oil prices and buying in IT stocks after TCS reported an increase in its June-quarter net profit and guided towards an improvement in demand returning in the ongoing quarter also propelled the rally in the domestic market.



The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 827.57 points, or 1.08 per cent, to settle at 77,569.39. During the day, it soared 900.41 points, or 1.17 per cent, to 77,642.23.