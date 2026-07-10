Kashmir Marathon to be held on Oct 25 in Srinagar

23:23

File image/Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

The third edition of the Kashmir Marathon will be held in Srinagar on October 25. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday launched the official merchandise for the event.



The Kashmir Marathon is aimed at promoting sports tourism, encouraging fitness and healthy lifestyles, and showcasing Jammu and Kashmir as a premier destination for national and international sporting events.



Abdullah launched the official merchandise for the Kashmir Marathon 2026 at the Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) here at an event organised by the Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Department.



The official merchandise, comprising the marathon cap, finisher's medal and racing kit specially designed for participants, was unveiled at a brief function attended by representatives of the media and senior officers of the tourism department.



The chief minister also launched the promotional video for the event. -- PTI