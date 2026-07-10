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Is Iran controlling Strait of Hormuz? US says...

Fri, 10 July 2026
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The US Central Command on Friday rebutted claims by Iran that transit through the Strait of Hormuz is restricted to routes designated solely by Tehran.

The CENTCOM said that the US has facilitated the transit of over 800 commercial vessels and 380 million barrels of crude oil, quashing Iran's claims.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said, "CLAIM: Iranian state media claims that transit through the Strait of Hormuz is only permitted through routes designated by Iran. TRUTH: Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz. Since early May, U.S. forces have helped facilitate the successful transit of more than 800 commercial vessels and 380 million barrels of crude oil through the vital international trade corridor."

The fragile memorandum of understanding (MoU) of the US and Iran raised eyebrows again as three ships were attacked in the strait in recent days, after Iran accused them of attempting to pass without seeking its approval, as per Al Jazeera.

The US hit back with strikes on Thursday morning, hitting the capital, Tehran, too. Iran has, in turn, fired missiles and drones at multiple Gulf nations. On Friday, Iranian officials reported new attacks on the country.
 -- ANI

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