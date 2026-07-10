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Hyderabad bizman, wife go missing after telling family about Switzerland trip

Fri, 10 July 2026
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A businessman and his wife from the city allegedly went missing after telling their family they were leaving on a vacation to Switzerland, the police said on Friday.

The couple's daughter, in a complaint filed at Cherlapally police station on Thursday, stated that on June 22, her parents had informed her they were going to Switzerland but had not returned home since.

The complainant further said her parents' phones had been switched off since then, and she had been unable to contact them.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered, a police official said, adding that it was not yet confirmed whether the couple had actually gone to Switzerland.

Further investigation is underway, the official added. -- PTI

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