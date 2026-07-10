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HC bars EC from notifying TN bypolls in five seats

Fri, 10 July 2026
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The Madras hgh court on Friday restrained the EC till July 31 from notifying bye-polls to the five constituencies in Tamil Nadu where the winning candidates resigned soon after getting elected in the assembly polls held on April 23 this year.

The five segments includes Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's Tiruchirappalli (East) assembly constituency.

The First Bench comprising Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan passed the interim order and posted to July 31, further hearing of a Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate K Venkatachalapathy.  

The bench directed Vijay and others to file their comprehensive counter-affidavits with all factual and legal assertions within three weeks.  

M R Vijayabaskar (Karur), C Vijayabaskar (Viralimalai), S Jayakumar (Perundurai), and Esaki Subbaiya who resigned his Ambasamudram Assembly seat were the others. 

In his petition, the petitioner sought to declare that the vacancies arising out of the resignations of various candidates (in the 2026 general elections to the TN Assembly) do not constitute "clear vacancies" or available vacancies for the purpose of holding bye-elections under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. -- PTI

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