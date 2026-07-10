Finally, power restored to 2L consumers in flooded Vasai-Virar

13:24

Deploying boats to inspect submerged transformers, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has restored electricity to more than 2 lakh consumers in the flood-ravaged Vasai-Virar region within 12 hours of floodwaters receding, officials said.



Heavy torrential rains pounding the region for five straight days had forced the MSEDCL to suspend supply as a safety measure temporarily, and it launched a round-the-clock restoration operation from Wednesday as the weather cleared, Ajit Igatpurikar, deputy chief public relations officer, Kalyan Region, said on Thursday.



"In several inundated localities, our teams had to use boats to inspect the submerged equipment. We systematically checked the underground cables, transformers, power lines, and poles damaged by the floods, carrying out immediate repairs or replacements wherever necessary," Chandramani Mishra, chief engineer of the Kalyan Zone, said.



As per the MSEDCL release, 528 transformers were submerged under floodwaters, out of which 62 were completely damaged and had to be replaced immediately.



Moreover, 91 electricity poles had collapsed, requiring the erection of new poles and the rebuilding of overhead power lines, it stated.



Power was restored to more than 2 lakh consumers only after rigorous testing of all the submerged electrical equipment to prevent any safety hazards, officials said. -- PTI