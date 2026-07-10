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Eight Bangladeshi nationals detained in Mangaluru for illegal entry

Fri, 10 July 2026
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22:37
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Eight Bangladeshi nationals, who entered India "illegally" and were working at a construction site in the city, have been detained by the police, officials said on Friday.

According to Mangaluru city Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy, the police, acting on specific intelligence, searched an under-construction building under Surathkal police station limits on July 9 and verified the documents of 54 construction workers.

During the inspection, eight workers were found to be Bangladeshi nationals residing in the country without valid travel documents.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the group had allegedly entered India around three months ago through the Murshidabad sector in West Bengal, without passports or visas, a senior police officer said.

Police said the workers were subsequently provided colour photocopies of Aadhaar cards carrying West Bengal addresses with their photographs affixed, and had been working at a construction site in Mukka near Surathkal for the past two months. -- PTI

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