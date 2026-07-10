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Doc assault case: Sena corporator Mhatre sent to police custody

Fri, 10 July 2026
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A Kalyan court on Friday sent Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre to police custody till July 13 in connection with the case involving the assault on doctors and nurses at Dombivli's Shastri Nagar Hospital.

He was produced before the Kalyan Sessions Court earlier today after being discharged from Thane Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him medically stable and fit for discharge.

Ramesh Mhatre's lawyer, MK Qazi, said, "A political colour has been given to this matter. The police had sought five days' police custody, but we objected to it. The court has granted police custody till 13th July. We had filed an application stating that Ramesh Mhatre is a 73-year-old man surviving on one Kidney, so he needs to be given medical treatment every 6 hours. The court has considered this application and directed the police to make medical treatment available to him if he experiences illness."

Mhatre was arrested on Wednesday under Sections 132 and 121(1) in connection with a case registered at Vishnunagar Police Station in Dombivli. Police said four accused have been arrested in the case so far.

On Thursday, a Kalyan court rejected Mhatre's plea seeking to be produced before the court through video conferencing. The court held that his appearance through video conferencing would not suffice, effectively requiring his physical production before the court for further proceedings. -- ANI

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