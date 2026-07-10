Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

BSE Sensex: Top gainers today

Fri, 10 July 2026
Share:
17:57
image
From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, Axis Bank, Tata Steel and Infosys were among the major winners.

TCS ended 1 per cent higher after the country's largest IT services company on Thursday reported a 4.61 per cent increase in its Q1FY27 net profit to Rs 13,349 crore, and guided towards an improvement in demand impacted by the West Asia crisis, returning in the ongoing quarter.

The laggards from the blue-chip pack were Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Trent.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India's forex reserves jump USD 7.26 bn to USD 674.19 bn
LIVE! India's forex reserves jump USD 7.26 bn to USD 674.19 bn

'May get killed': Sheikh Hasina to return to B'desh in Dec
'May get killed': Sheikh Hasina to return to B'desh in Dec

Hasina expressed a desire to face consequences on her home soil, where her parents are buried, amidst repression against her party workers.

Satluj row: Ex-Punjab cop convicted in Khalra case untraceable
Satluj row: Ex-Punjab cop convicted in Khalra case untraceable

Former Punjab Police DSP Jaspal Singh, a life convict in the 1995 abduction and murder of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has been reported untraceable at the address provided in his jail records after being released on...

Sena corporator, aides remanded for assault till July 13
Sena corporator, aides remanded for assault till July 13

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and three associates have been remanded in police custody until July 13 for allegedly assaulting two doctors and medical staff at a Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation hospital, an incident captured...

SC to hear plea for probe into Ram temple theft on July 13
SC to hear plea for probe into Ram temple theft on July 13

The Supreme Court is set to hear a batch of petitions on July 13 seeking a fair and time-bound probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, with petitioners requesting a CBI investigation and a CAG audit...