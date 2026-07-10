BSE Sensex: Top gainers today

17:57

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, Axis Bank, Tata Steel and Infosys were among the major winners.



TCS ended 1 per cent higher after the country's largest IT services company on Thursday reported a 4.61 per cent increase in its Q1FY27 net profit to Rs 13,349 crore, and guided towards an improvement in demand impacted by the West Asia crisis, returning in the ongoing quarter.



The laggards from the blue-chip pack were Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Trent.