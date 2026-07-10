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BJP's Bankipur assembly bypoll nominee withdraws candidature citing family reasons

Fri, 10 July 2026
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Bharatiya Janata Party's Bankipur assembly bypoll nominee Abhishek Kumar Sinha on Friday withdrew his candidature citing family reasons, a day after filing nomination.

The saffron party had on Tuesday named the youth wing leader as its candidate for the bypoll to the assembly constituency in Bihar, which fell vacant following the resignation of BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

The bypoll will be held on July 30, while counting of votes is scheduled for August 3.

The last date for filing of nominations is July 13.

"The BJP had made me the NDA candidate for the bypoll to the Bankipur assembly seat. I express my gratitude to the central and state leadership. However, due to family reasons, I am unable to contest the bypoll," he told a press conference here.

Sinha said he has communicated his decision to state BJP president Sanjay Saraogi.

The BJP has named Neeraj Kumar Sinha as the new candidate for the Bankipur assembly bypoll.

Neeraj Kumar Sinha, 32, has in the past served as a booth president and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) district vice-president, the party said in a release.

He has been associated with the BJP since 2006, it said.  -- PTI

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