Bihar court awards death sentence to man for rape-murder of 10-year-old

23:08

A court in Rohtas district of Bihar on Friday awarded the death penalty to a person charged with rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl more than five years ago.



Additional District and Sessions judge Arvind Kumar, who is also Special Magistrate for POCSO cases, while awarding the punishment to Balram Singh, also slapped him with a fine of Rs one lakh.



According to Hira Pratap Singh, Special Public Prosecutor, POCSO Act, the incident had taken place in Dalmia Nagar area on November 14, 2020, on Diwali, when the accused took out the girl from his neighbourhood under the pretext of getting her a picture of the deities Lakshmi and Ganesh and killed the 10-year-old after sexual assault.



He was caught after family members of the girl lodged a missing persons complaint, and the body was recovered from a wooden box hidden inside his home. -- PTI