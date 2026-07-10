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BEST bus rams into 14 vehicles Andheri, 8 injured

Fri, 10 July 2026
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A bus of the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking rammed into 14 vehicles in Mumbai's Andheri area on Friday afternoon, leaving six to eight persons injured, officials said.

This is the second major accident involving a BEST bus hired on wet lease model, in which the driver is provided and maintenance cost is borne by the private operator.

A BEST spokesperson said the accident occurred on the southbound carriageway of the arterial SV Road near Andheri subway around 4.15 pm when the bus, operating on Route 242 from Millat Nagar to Andheri Bus Station (West), was taking a right turn from Caesar Road.

The bus collided with nine autorickshaws, four private cars and a three-wheeler tempo after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, officials said.

The injured were rushed to civic-run Cooper Hospital and some private hospitals, they said, adding the exact number and medical condition were yet to be ascertained.

The damaged vehicle was later towed to the civic undertaking's Andheri West bus station.

The bus driver, Sahil Suryakant Sawant (30), and conductor, Kiran Appa Chawan (35), both employed by the wet lease operator, were taken to DN Nagar police station for questioning, officials said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 43-year-old person was injured and a few vehicles were damaged when an electric bus dashed them while reversing at Bhandup. -- PTI

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