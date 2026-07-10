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Assam govt tables Rs 2,85,084 cr Budget for FY'27

Fri, 10 July 2026
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The Assam government on Friday presented a Rs 2,85,084 cr Budget for the 2026-27 financial year and proposed to raise the tax exemption limit for small tea growers by four times and cut VAT on piped natural gas by almost 10 percentage points.

Presenting his maiden Budget, Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah also announced to continue all the major schemes rolled out during the last five years, while stating that he aims to cut Budget deficit to Rs 419 crore.

"The Budget estimates of financial year 2026-27 show a receipt of Rs 1,51,843.23 crore under the consolidated fund of the state... After adding the receipt of Rs 1,34,466.22 crore under public account and Rs 2,000 crore under contingency fund, the aggregate receipts amount to Rs 2,88,309.45 crore," he added.

As against this, the total expenditure from the consolidated fund in the 2026-27 fiscal is estimated at Rs 1,56,714.88 crore, Baruah said. -- PTI

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