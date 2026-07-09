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Amarnath Yatra: Nepal pilgrim dies; 4 injured in accident

Fri, 10 July 2026
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A 61-year-old Amarnath Yatra pilgrim from Nepal died after falling seriously ill in Banihal while on his return journey from the cave shrine on Thursday, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Krishan Dev Thakur, a resident of Mohatri in Kathmandu, became unconscious near the Navyuga Tunnel in Banihal while returning through the Baltal route, they said.

He was taken to the healthcare facility at the Lamber yatra ground and referred to the Sub-District Hospital (SDH), Banihal. Later, he was shifted to the Government Medical College in Anantnag, where he died during treatment, the officials said.

In a separate incident, four registered Amarnath pilgrims sustained minor injuries after the taxi carrying them to the Baltal base camp met with an accident in Banihal, they said.

The injured were identified as Varesh Yadav (44) and Usha Devi (55), both residents of Faridabad in Haryana, and Natasha Sharma (28) and Neharka (20), both residents of Uttarakhand. -- PTI

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