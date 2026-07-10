Amarnath Yatra: Five pilgrims injured in car accident

09:23

Five Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured after their vehicle met with an accident near Toldi Nallah in the Samroli area on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.



The pilgrims were travelling in an Ertiga car on Friday, as part of a batch leaving the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for Pahalgam, when the vehicle went out of control and crashed into the wall of National Highway 44.



On receiving the information, the personnel from the (Central Reserve Police Force) CRPF 137 Battalion, Gorkha 4/3, Civil Defence, Traffic Police and Police rushed to the scene to rescue the passengers. The injured pilgrims were immediately transported to the Associated Hospital Government Medical College in Udhampur, where they are currently undergoing treatment. -- ANI