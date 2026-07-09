WhatsApp submits reply on 'username' notice

23:56

Meta-owned WhatsApp has submitted its reply to the government's notice on the "username" feature and the response is being examined, sources said on Thursday.



The Centre issued a notice to Meta last Wednesday, questioning the proposed username feature on WhatsApp, flagging concerns that it could materially increase incidents of online fraud, phishing, digital-arrest scams and impersonation attacks.



The username feature essentially allows people on the messaging platform to communicate without sharing their phone numbers. The Centre had also directed the platform not to launch the feature until consultations on the issue were completed "to the satisfaction of the government".



Subsequently, WhatsApp had sought some more time to submit its response on the "username" feature and assured the government that it would not roll it out in India until discussions were complete.



The sources told PTI that WhatsApp's reply has indeed been received by the information technology ministry and the government is examining it.



There is no official word yet from WhatsApp on the submission made to the IT ministry on Thursday. -- PTI