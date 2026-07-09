Wedding decoration in first AC coach goes viral, TTE suspended

08:49

A Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) has been suspended for allegedly allowing an unauthorised decorator to enter a First AC coach of Nandigram Express and decorate a coupe for a couple, a South Central Railway (SCR) official said on Wednesday.



A couple travelling in a First AC coupe had hired a decorator through an online arrangement to adorn their compartment during the journey on July 6, according to an official release.



A video of the decorated coach has gone viral.



The railway official said the decorator's entry into the coach was unauthorised, which was a serious lapse.



The concerned ticket checker has been suspended, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated, the release said.



Appropriate disciplinary action would be initiated against those found responsible based on the inquiry. -- PTI