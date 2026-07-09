Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Wayanad landslide death toll rises to 5

Thu, 09 July 2026
Share:
11:54
image
The death toll following the Wayanad landslide rose to five on Thursday with recovery of two more bodies from the disaster site, Kerala Ministers A P Anil Kumar and T Siddique said.

The ministers told reporters here that one of the bodies was recovered from zone 1 of the search area in the morning and the other from inside the river.

"Searches will be carried out in zone 1 and 2 of the area. Will be focusing search operations near the river also," Anil Kumar said.

Siddique said that postmortem of the bodies will be carried out at the Vythiri Taluk hospital and they will be embalmed at the Kozhikode government medical college hospital.

A landslide had occurred on July 7 at the site of the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project for connecting Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.

Now three people remain missing.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday had said that search operations will be given priority.

He had also said that of the 10 persons injured in the incident, three were discharged, four were still hospitalised but stable and three others were in the ICU of whom two were critical. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 3,000 gas cylinders swept away into river amid floods
LIVE! 3,000 gas cylinders swept away into river amid floods

Iran retaliates, strikes US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain
Iran retaliates, strikes US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched missile and drone strikes on four US military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain. This action is in retaliation for recent American strikes against targets in Iran, which the IRGC...

Meta launches Muse Image AI: Why you should be worried
Meta launches Muse Image AI: Why you should be worried

Meta's new Muse Image AI generator, which can create AI images from public Instagram accounts without explicit consent, has sparked significant privacy concerns and criticism over its 'opt-in-by-default' approach, raising fears of...

Ram Temple Donation Theft: 'Every Effort Was Made To Bury This'
Ram Temple Donation Theft: 'Every Effort Was Made To Bury This'

'But two things worked against them: People kept coming forward, and -- crucially -- these were not outsiders.'

Muslim personal law on marriage age violates POCSO: HC
Muslim personal law on marriage age violates POCSO: HC

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that Muslim personal law, which recognises puberty as the age of marriage, cannot override the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA) and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,...