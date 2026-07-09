Wayanad landslide death toll rises to 5

11:54

The death toll following the Wayanad landslide rose to five on Thursday with recovery of two more bodies from the disaster site, Kerala Ministers A P Anil Kumar and T Siddique said.



The ministers told reporters here that one of the bodies was recovered from zone 1 of the search area in the morning and the other from inside the river.



"Searches will be carried out in zone 1 and 2 of the area. Will be focusing search operations near the river also," Anil Kumar said.



Siddique said that postmortem of the bodies will be carried out at the Vythiri Taluk hospital and they will be embalmed at the Kozhikode government medical college hospital.



A landslide had occurred on July 7 at the site of the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project for connecting Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.



Now three people remain missing.



Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday had said that search operations will be given priority.



He had also said that of the 10 persons injured in the incident, three were discharged, four were still hospitalised but stable and three others were in the ICU of whom two were critical. PTI