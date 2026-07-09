Uttarakhand rains: 7 districts on 'red alert', traffic on 107 routes disrupted

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Continuous rainfall over the past 24 hours across Uttarakhand has raised river water levels and triggered landslides in hilly areas, disrupting traffic on 107 routes across the state.



The meteorological department has issued a 'red alert' for very heavy rainfall in seven districts, including Dehradun, and an 'Orange Alert' for the remaining districts for Thursday.



Amid warnings of the heavy rainfall, the administration has been instructed to remain alert and exercise caution. Additionally, schools for Classes 1 to 12 remained closed in four districts, including Dehradun, due to the rain.



Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at several locations across both the Garhwal and Kumaon regions of the state over the last 24 hours, the met said, adding that the wet spell will continue for the next 48 hours, with light to moderate rainfall expected in most districts. Some locations may also record heavy to very heavy, and occasionally extremely heavy rainfall.



In view of the Red Alert for Dehradun, the district administration has declared a one-day holiday on Friday for all government, aided, and private schools, as well as all Anganwadi centres in the district.



According to the order issued by the district magistrate, several locations in Dehradun district over the next 24 hours are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning. -- PTI