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Uttarakhand rains: 7 districts on 'Red alert'; traffic at 107 routes disrupted

Thu, 09 July 2026
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Continuous rainfall over the past 24 hours across Uttarakhand has raised river water levels and triggered landslides in hilly areas, disrupting traffic on 107 routes across the state.

The Meteorological Department has issued a 'Red Alert' for very heavy rainfall in seven districts, including Dehradun, and an 'Orange Alert' for the remaining districts for Thursday.

Amid warnings of the heavy rainfall, the administration has been instructed to remain alert and exercise caution. Additionally, schools for Classes 1 to 12 remained closed in four districts, including Dehradun, due to the rain.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at several locations across both the Garhwal and Kumaon regions of the state over the last 24 hours. -- PTI

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