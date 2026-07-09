Two doctors assaulted by Shiv Sena corporator quit job

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hiv Sena corporator Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre and five others were booked for allegedly assaulting two doctors at a Kalyan hospital./Courtesy X

The two doctors, who were allegedly assaulted by a Shiv Sena corporator and his aides at a civic-run hospital in Thane district, have resigned from service, an official said on Thursday.



The two doctors, including a woman, were under immense psychological trauma following the physical assault, their colleagues and family members said.



A video that went viral on social media showed local Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre slapping and punching a helpless doctor and banging a register on his head. He is also seen hitting a female doctor on her hand.



The incident, which occurred at the Shastri Nagar Hospital run by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Monday evening, sparked massive outrage.



The two victims - medical officer Dr Vaibhav Salunkhe and resident medical officer Dr Srishti Baviskar - had on Monday evening advised the relatives of a newborn to shift the baby to another facility due to lack of space in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the local hospital. -- PTI