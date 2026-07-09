Three pedestrians killed after SUV hits them in UP's Noida; driver booked

20:52

Three labourers from Bihar were killed after a Scorpio SUV allegedly hit them while they were walking along a roadside in the Jewar area in Nodia, the police said on Thursday.



According to police, a vehicle struck three pedestrians, killing them instantly.



The accident occurred on Wednesday night near Neemka village on the Jewar-Khurja road, within the Jewar police station limits, they said.



Police identified the deceased as Karan (22), Vishwajeet (24) and Mithun (25), all residents of Araria district in Bihar who had come to the area for paddy transplantation work.



After completing the inquest proceedings, the bodies were sent for a postmortem examination.



Police said after the victims' family members lodged a complaint, they registered a case against the driver, seized the vehicle, formed a team to arrest the accused.



They said further legal action is underway. -- PTI