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Thieves steal overhead electrical wire in Bihar, train services hit

Thu, 09 July 2026
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20:02
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Thieves allegedly cut and stole an overhead electrical wire between Tehta and Jehanabad railway stations in Bihar, disrupting train services for nearly three hours in the Gaya-Patna section on Thursday, officials said.

The Railway Protection Force has recovered the stolen material, and an investigation is underway to nab the accused.

Talking to PTI, East Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Saraswati Chandra said, "Thieves cut a 25,000-volt OHE wire (roughly around 100 meters) at 3.05 am on Thursday between Tehta and Jehanabad stations in the Gaya-Patna section, disrupting train services. Affected down trains were operated under single-line working."

The electrical wire was repaired by railway staff and declared fit at 6.26 am, the CPRO added. -- PTI

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