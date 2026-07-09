Telugu actor Swati Reddy marries 'Month Of Madhu' director Srikanth Nagothi

19:22

Telugu actor Swati Reddy's wedding/ANI Photo/Instagram

Telugu actor Swati Reddy, popularly known as Colours Swati, has started a new chapter in her personal life.



The actor has married Month Of Madhu director Srikanth Nagothi in a private wedding ceremony. The couple shared the news with fans through a social media post on Wednesday.



Swati and Srikanth revealed that they tied the knot on July 8, 2026. Sharing pictures from the ceremony, they simply wrote, "Hitched. 08-07-2026."



The pictures showed the couple taking part in traditional wedding rituals, including a homam and puja. The ceremony appeared to be a simple and intimate affair held in a home setting, with only close family members and loved ones in attendance.



For the wedding, Swati chose a simple white saree with a green border, paired with a matching blouse. She kept her bridal look minimal and completed it with a flower garland. Srikanth wore a traditional white ethnic outfit that matched the simple theme of the ceremony.



Soon after the couple announced their marriage, friends and colleagues from the film industry flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. -- ANI