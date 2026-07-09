TCS Q1 net profit rises 4.61 pc to Rs 13,349 cr

16:52

India's largest IT services company TCS on Thursday reported a 4.61 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 13,349 crore for the June 2026 quarter.



The Tata group company had reported a net profit of Rs 12,760 crore in the year-ago period, as per a company filing.



In a media statement, the company said its net income rose 8.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 13,849 crore.



From a topline perspective, its Q1 revenues jumped by nearly 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 72,275 crore, and edged up 2.23 per cent from the March quarter's Rs 70,698 crore.



TCS headcount rose by over 9,200 staffers in the three months to June to 5,93,798 employees as of June 30, it said. -- PTI