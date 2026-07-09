Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Spain was very generous today: Trump

Thu, 09 July 2026
Share:
14:26
image
In a significant diplomatic shift following days of intense friction at the NATO summit, US President Donald Trump on Thursday praised Spain for making a major financial commitment, signalling an end to a standoff that had threatened to fracture bilateral trade and security relations.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, President Trump revealed that Spain had "honoured a request for lots of payment" after he had previously threatened to cut off trade ties and dismiss the nation as a "hopeless" ally.

"I will say, I did have issues with Spain, and I still do, but Spain came back all the way today. Spain was very generous today," Trump stated. The President added that the sudden concession prevented a total breakdown in communications, framing the resolution as a victory for his demand-driven foreign policy. "They honoured a request for lots of payment--and if they didn't, we wouldn't even talk to them."

The tension had reached a boiling point during the summit, where Trump had openly directed US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to prepare for an embargo on Spanish trade due to Madrid's resistance to NATO's ambitious new defence spending targets. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Crude prices may increase if tensions worsen but...
LIVE! Crude prices may increase if tensions worsen but...

Iran retaliates, strikes US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain
Iran retaliates, strikes US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched missile and drone strikes on four US military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain. This action is in retaliation for recent American strikes against targets in Iran, which the IRGC...

Ram Temple Donation Theft: 'Every Effort Was Made To Bury This'
Ram Temple Donation Theft: 'Every Effort Was Made To Bury This'

'But two things worked against them: People kept coming forward, and -- crucially -- these were not outsiders.'

Muslim personal law on marriage age violates POCSO: HC
Muslim personal law on marriage age violates POCSO: HC

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that Muslim personal law, which recognises puberty as the age of marriage, cannot override the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA) and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,...

Train stopped for samosas? Railways clarifies
Train stopped for samosas? Railways clarifies

Western Railway has debunked a viral video claiming a loco pilot stopped a train near Indore to buy samosas, clarifying that it was a freight train on an authorised operational halt due to engineering work, and the person buying food was...