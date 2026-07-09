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Snake bites 4 students in school hostel, 1 dead

Thu, 09 July 2026
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A 12-year-old girl died and three others were hospitalised after a venomous snake bit them while they were sleeping in the hostel room of a private school in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Sanvasira Higher Secondary Residential School in Rocho Mahuatoli under Kuru police station limits on Tuesday night.

"The snake bit four girl students and one among them died. Two students are undergoing treatment at Lohardaga Sadar Hospital, while one was referred to Ranchi's RIMS," Kuru police station in-charge Ajit Kumar told PTI.

A school representative said that after dinner on Tuesday night, the students went to their hostel room on the ground floor.

"The 'krait' snake entered the room where seven girl students were sleeping, and bit one of them. When she screamed, the others were awoken, but by then, it had bitten three others," he said.

The deceased was identified as Varsha Oraon, a resident of Alaudi Navatoli in Sneha police station area.

It was not clear yet as to how the snake made its way into the hostel room, the school official said. PTI

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