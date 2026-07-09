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Sharad Pawar meets party MLAs in Shinde's office

Thu, 09 July 2026
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Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar president Sharad Pawar met MLAs of his party in Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai on Wednesday, a party leader said.

Pawar was at the state legislature premises to attend a meeting as a member of the high-powered committee formed by the state government on the long-pending Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute.

After attending the meeting, Pawar, whose party is a constituent of the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi, paid a courtesy visit to Shinde in his chamber, the Dy CM's office said.

Shinde welcomed Pawar with a shawl and a bouquet during their meeting, it said.

No details of the discussions between the two leaders were disclosed.

Shinde-led Shiv Sena is a partner in the ruling Mahayuti coalition, which also comprises the BJP and the NCP, led by deputy CM Sunetra Pawar.

NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil told PTI that the party MLAs expressed a desire to meet Pawar when he was leaving the building.  -- PTI

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