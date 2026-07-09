Rupee rises 7 paise to settle at 95.41 against US dollar

19:44





It settled at 95.41 (provisional), up 7 paise from the previous close. The rupee had declined by 52 paise to settle at 95.48 against the US dollar on Wednesday. -- PTI

The rupee appreciated by 7 paise to settle at 95.41 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday even as crude oil prices firmed up and the greenback strengthened in the global markets.A recovery in the stock markets and dollar selling by state-run lenders supported the local currency amid rising volatility triggered by the fresh escalation in the West Asia crisis.At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower by 4 paise at 95.52 against the US dollar and later traded in the range of 95.58 to 95.28 during the day.