Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Rupee rises 7 paise to settle at 95.41 against US dollar

Thu, 09 July 2026
Share:
19:44
image
The rupee appreciated by 7 paise to settle at 95.41 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday even as crude oil prices firmed up and the greenback strengthened in the global markets.

A recovery in the stock markets and dollar selling by state-run lenders supported the local currency amid rising volatility triggered by the fresh escalation in the West Asia crisis.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower by 4 paise at 95.52 against the US dollar and later traded in the range of 95.58 to 95.28 during the day. 

It settled at 95.41 (provisional), up 7 paise from the previous close. The rupee had declined by 52 paise to settle at 95.48 against the US dollar on Wednesday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Thieves steal overhead wire in Bihar, train services hit
LIVE! Thieves steal overhead wire in Bihar, train services hit

Iran retaliates, strikes US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain
Iran retaliates, strikes US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched missile and drone strikes on four US military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain. This action is in retaliation for recent American strikes against targets in Iran, which the IRGC...

Eye on China, Modi seals uranium deal with Australia
Eye on China, Modi seals uranium deal with Australia

India and Australia have signed significant agreements covering civil nuclear energy, maritime security, and critical minerals, reinforcing their partnership's role in ensuring a peaceful Indo-Pacific. The pacts facilitate uranium supply...

Muslim personal law on marriage age violates POCSO: HC
Muslim personal law on marriage age violates POCSO: HC

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that Muslim personal law, which recognises puberty as the age of marriage, cannot override the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA) and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,...

Market Crash: 'Volatility Is Best Friend Of Investor'
Market Crash: 'Volatility Is Best Friend Of Investor'

'Buy on dips, buy on dips and sell on rise.'