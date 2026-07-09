Rupee rises 7 paise to settle at 95.41 against US dollar

The rupee appreciated by 7 paise to settle at 95.41 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday even as crude oil prices firmed up and the greenback strengthened in the global markets.
A recovery in the stock markets and dollar selling by state-run lenders supported the local currency amid rising volatility triggered by the fresh escalation in the West Asia crisis.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower by 4 paise at 95.52 against the US dollar and later traded in the range of 95.58 to 95.28 during the day.
It settled at 95.41 (provisional), up 7 paise from the previous close. The rupee had declined by 52 paise to settle at 95.48 against the US dollar on Wednesday. -- PTI