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Revisit farm loan waiver plan, remove all conditions: NCP-SP

Thu, 09 July 2026
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 Opposition Nationalist Congress Party-SP's MLA Rohit Pawar on Thursday slammed the Maharashtra government's recently announced farm loan waiver, alleging it was "a recovery scheme and not a loan waiver" and will not cover nearly 70 percent of the cultivators.

Initiating discussion on the Opposition-sponsored 'Last Week Motion' in the Assembly, Pawar claimed stringent conditions attached to the loan waiver scheme, cleared by the state cabinet in early June, would deprive nearly 70 per cent of the farmers of its benefits.

A 'Last Week Motion' is an Opposition-sponsored debate convened towards the end of a legislative session.

Welcoming the decision to name the scheme after Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar, the legendary 18th-century ruler of Malwa who was born in present-day Maharashtra, he insisted the BJP-led government undermined its intent by imposing restrictive eligibility criteria.

Pawar objected to the condition limiting farmers who had already availed the 2019 Mahatma Jyotiba Phule loan waiver to a maximum benefit of Rs 50,000 under the new scheme.

The MLA, who sat on a fast last month to press for removal of "stringent" conditions from the debt relief package, demanded that the restriction be withdrawn and all eligible farmers be granted a loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh without conditions.

He criticised the One-Time Settlement (OTS) provision of the package, under which farmers would have to first clear outstanding dues above Rs 50,000 before becoming eligible for the scheme, calling it "impractical" at a time when tillers were reeling under crop losses, falling commodity prices and rising input costs. -- PTI

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