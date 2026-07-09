Rats, flies found in Mumbai's iconic Rustom's ice-cream parlour

09:33

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the license of a renowned ice-cream outlet of Mumbai, 'Rustom', after finding serious food safety and hygiene violations, including live rats, houseflies, and expired food items stored at the outlet.



A press note of the FDA briefs says that the action agaisnt the Rustom ice cream parlour located at Brabourne Stadium House on Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate, Mumbai, has been taken after the outlet was found to have violated the sanitation requirements prescribed in Schedule 4.



During the inspection, serious deficiencies were observed, including the presence of live rats and houseflies on the premises, breakdown of cold chain operations, failure to maintain mandatory records, and presence of expired food products.



In view of these serious violations, an order for immediate suspension of the food license was issued under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.



'Rustom' is one of the most iconic and old-school ice-cream outlets in Mumbai. Founded in 1953 by K Rustom Irani, Rustom & Co. is famous for its signature ice cream sandwiches. It stands today as an irreplaceable piece of Mumbai's culinary heritage, serving pocket-friendly joy to massive crowds right by Marine Drive.