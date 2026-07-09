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Passenger held at Ahmedabad airport with Rs 5.36 cr hydroponic marijuana

Thu, 09 July 2026
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A 19-year-old passenger was arrested allegedly with 5.368 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana valued at more than Rs 5.36 crore after he landed at Ahmedabad airport from Thailand capital Bangkok, officials said on Thursday.

Prem Prajapati, a resident of Churu district in Rajasthan, had concealed the narcotics inside a checked-in trolley bag in five black polythene-wrapped packets, they said.

"Based on passenger profiling, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), Ahmedabad Customs intercepted a male passenger who had arrived from Bangkok by Thai Airways Flight No TG-343 on July 8," an official release stated.

A thorough examination of the passenger's checked-in trolley bag led to recovery of five black polythene-wrapped packets, which contained hydroponic marijuana. The contraband has been seized under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the release stated.

Hydroponic farming is a soil-less method of growing plants by delivering essential nutrients directly to the roots via a water-based solution. -- PTI

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