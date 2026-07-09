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Par panel on health to discuss conduct of NEET on July 16

Thu, 09 July 2026
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A parliamentary panel will next week discuss the functional proficiency of regulatory institutions under the ministry of health over the conduct of the NEET medical entrance examination.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on health and family welfare headed by Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav will in its meeting on July 16 discuss the issue in detail.

The NEET exam row has already been discussed by two other parliamentary panels, which had summoned top officials of the Health, and Higher Education ministries, besides officials of National Testing Agency (NTA), National Medical Commission (NMC) and the CBI which is probing the NEET paper leak case.

The Parliamentary Committee on Health and Family Welfare will discuss the issue of affordability and accessibility of healthcare facilities in public and private sectors during its July 15 meeting.

The panel will also discuss the issue of "organizational structure, mandate and functional proficiency of regulatory institutions" pertaining to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the "Conduct of NEET examinations under NMC Act, 2019" during its meeting on July 16. -- PTI

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