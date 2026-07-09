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Now, a once-a-week diabetes treatment injection available in India

Thu, 09 July 2026
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Danish pharma major Novo Nordisk on Thursday launched in India its once-weekly basal insulin injection, 'Awiqli' indicated for treatment of diabetes in adults.

The company is introducing Awiqli in two pen representations of 700 units and 2,100 units, with per unit cost of Rs 3.73, Novo Nordisk India Managing Director, Vikrant Shrotriya told PTI.

"It is a modern therapy, and we (India) are the seventh country to launch (the injection)," he added.

Explaining the advantages of Awiqli, Shrotriya said in usual therapies patients with diabetes normally will have to take insulin injection every day, which leads to people actually denying insulin as "they think that they have to take every day and they have to take lifelong".

So, the once-a-week injection for Awiqli "reduces one of the barriers by which people actually deny insulin", he asserted.

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