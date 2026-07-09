Mobile phone, SIM cards seized from jail inmate in Kerala

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The police launched an investigation after a mobile phone and two SIM cards were seized from the possession of an inmate at the Cheemeni Open Jail in Kasaragod district, officials said on Thursday.



Cheemeni police registered a case on Wednesday based on a complaint lodged by the jail superintendent.



According to the police, the incident came to light when prison officials conducted checks on inmates returning from work on July 7.



During the inspection near the D-Block of the jail, officials recovered a mobile phone and two SIM cards from the possession of an inmate identified as Rakhil.



The police said Rakhil, who is serving a sentence in a criminal case and has been lodged in the open jail for the past nine years, had recently returned after being released on parole.



Investigators suspect he brought the mobile phone into the jail when he returned from parole.



An open jail allows inmates to move freely within the premises and engage in activities such as farming during the day, unlike conventional prisons where inmates are confined to cells. -- PTI