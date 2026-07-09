Man duped of Rs 1.42 crore through fake online trading platform

23:46

A 40-year-old man, deputy general manager of a private firm, was duped of Rs 1.42 crore by cyber fraudsters who lured him into investing in gold, oil and forex trading through a bogus online trading platform, police said on Wednesday.



The complainant, a resident of Chembur, told police that he came across the 'Pu Prime' trading platform after one of his acquaintances shared a trading link on WhatsApp, claiming that she was earning profits by using it.



The complainant created an account and started trading.



He was then asked to join a Telegram channel named 'Pu Prime CS', where the administrators provided bank account details for depositing investment amounts. The trading dashboard reflected his profits and losses in US dollars.



To gain his confidence, the fraudsters processed his withdrawal request of Rs 4.25 lakh in September last year, crediting money in his bank account within 24 hours.



It encouraged the complainant to invest more, police said. -- PTI