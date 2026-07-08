Man booked under POCSO Act for harassing daughter in Hyderabad

00:39

A case under the POCSO Act was registered against a man at Borabanda here for sexually harassing his daughter, the police said on Wednesday.



The man had allegedly been harassing his daughter, now 19, since she was a minor, over the last three years, and his wife and son confronted him on Tuesday after learning about it.



The accused allegedly threatened his son for questioning him.



Following a complaint by the man's wife, a case was booked under the POCSO Act, and an investigation is underway, a police official said. -- PTI