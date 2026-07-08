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Man booked under POCSO Act for harassing daughter in Hyderabad

Thu, 09 July 2026
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A case under the POCSO Act was registered against a man at Borabanda here for sexually harassing his daughter, the police said on Wednesday.

The man had allegedly been harassing his daughter, now 19, since she was a minor, over the last three years, and his wife and son confronted him on Tuesday after learning about it. 

The accused allegedly threatened his son for questioning him.

Following a complaint by the man's wife, a case was booked under the POCSO Act, and an investigation is underway, a police official said. -- PTI

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