Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Kavitha rules out returning to BRS

Thu, 09 July 2026
Share:
23:29
image
Telangana Rakshana Sena president K Kavitha on Thursday ruled out returning to BRS, dismissing claims that she will eventually re-join the party led by her father K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"I will not join BRS again till I am alive. There is no question of joining hands," the TRS president told reporters at Kothagudem, about 275 kms from Hyderabad.

Kavitha, who accused BRS of sending 1,000 complaints to the Election Commission against her party's name with the acronym TRS, demanded that BRS distribute the Rs 1,400 crore in the party's accounts to the families of 'martyrs' who sacrificed their lives in support of Telangana statehood.

"There is Rs 1,400 crore in the accounts of BRS. Did you not get it in a quid pro quo? Is it not corruption money? Was it not given by Andhra contractors? Distribute the corruption money to 'martyrs' families. Give Rs one crore per family," she said.

She demanded that Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy allocate all the coal blocks in the state to Singareni Collieries without the state-run miner having to participate in the auction process. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Jana Nayagan' gets 'A' certificate; likely release on July 24
LIVE! 'Jana Nayagan' gets 'A' certificate; likely release on July 24

4th T20I England Vs India Updates: Shreyas Iyer wages lone battle
4th T20I England Vs India Updates: Shreyas Iyer wages lone battle

HC appoints officer to manage TMC's frozen accounts
HC appoints officer to manage TMC's frozen accounts

The Calcutta High Court has appointed a retired judge as a special officer to manage the day-to-day expenses of the Mamata Banerjee-aligned Trinamool Congress (TMC) from three debit-frozen bank accounts. The accounts were frozen...

Eye on China, Modi seals uranium deal with Australia
Eye on China, Modi seals uranium deal with Australia

India and Australia have signed significant agreements covering civil nuclear energy, maritime security, and critical minerals, reinforcing their partnership's role in ensuring a peaceful Indo-Pacific. The pacts facilitate uranium supply...

Sena corporator held for attack on docs, admitted to ICU
Sena corporator held for attack on docs, admitted to ICU

A Shiv Sena corporator, Ramesh Mhatre, arrested for assaulting two doctors in Thane, was admitted to the ICU after complaining of chest pain. Medical professionals protested his actions, demanding security for healthcare workers, even as...