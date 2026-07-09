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'Jana Nayagan' gets 'A' certificate; likely release on July 24

Thu, 09 July 2026
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's highly anticipated film, 'Jana Nayagan,' has finally been granted an 'A' certificate by the CBFC, industry sources said on Thursday.

The film, directed by H Vinoth - known for works such as 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru' and 'Nerkonda Paarvai' - received its censor certificate after a protracted seven-month battle.

A source from the Tamil Nadu Film Distributors' Association said the film will likely be screened in about 1,000 theatres in Tamil Nadu from July 24.

Widely regarded as Vijay's final cinematic outing before his full-time pivot to politics, 'Jana Nayagan' is produced by Bengaluru-based KVN Productions.

The film's journey to certification was marred by significant delays, legal interventions and piracy issues. Originally slated for a January 9 2026 release ahead of Pongal, the film was submitted to the CBFC on December 19, 2025.

According to reports, after the makers implemented modifications suggested by the examining committee, the film was initially considered suitable for a 'U/A' certificate. However, the process stalled when a committee member raised an internal objection, claiming certain portions could hurt public sentiments. -- PTI

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