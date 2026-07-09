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Iran strikes US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain

Thu, 09 July 2026
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10:29
Representational image
Representational image
The Aerospace Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has struck key infrastructure at four US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation for American strikes in Tehran.

According to Press TV, the IRGC detailed the retaliation in a statement on Thursday, identifying the targeted outposts as Arifjan and Ali Al Salem in Kuwait and Juffair and Sheikh Isa in Bahrain, and stated that the facilities were hit using missiles and drones.

"In the first phase of its punitive response, IRGC naval and aerospace forces launched a joint missile and drone strike on US Camp Arifjan and Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, and on its bases in Juffair and at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain," IRGC stated, according to Press TV.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to the statement released by Press TV, condemned the US attacks, calling them a "violation of commitments" and affirming its resolve to fight against the "child-killing US military."

Reflecting on the locations impacted in the US military strikes, IRGC stated, "The treacherous US, once again violating its commitments, launched attacks on multiple locations in Iran's southern coastal provinces. In another anti-civilian act, it also targeted two bridges in the country's eastern provinces leading to the holy city of Mashhad in an attempt to overshadow the martyred Leader's farewell ceremony," Press TV reported.

The Corps called the American action, amid the ongoing funeral ceremonies of the slain former leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a crime to "awaken people around the world. -- ANI

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